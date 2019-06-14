MEREDITH — In New Hampshire, stormwater contributes over 80 percent of the surface water quality impairments in the state. There are many simple, do-it-yourself solutions that can be implemented to reduce the amount of pollutants draining off properties from stormwater into lakes, streams, and estuaries such as planting rain gardens, using rain barrels, installing dripline trenches or infiltration steps. This summer, Lake Winnipesaukee Association’s AmeriCorps members Alison Baranovic and Gloria Norcross are available to perform a free, on-site evaluation of stormwater runoff problems and advise homeowners on how the problems can be remediated.
A Residential Stormwater Information Fair will be held June 18, at the Meredith Community Center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The drop-in event, sponsored by the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, is an opportunity to speak with professionals about residential stormwater management issues. LWA AmeriCorps members Baranovic and Norcross will be at the event to answer questions and for homeowners to sign up for a free residential assessment. For those who cannot attend but are interested, contact the Lake Winnipesaukee Association at mail@winnipesaukee.org or call 603-581-6632.
The AmeriCorps members are serving with the Lake Winnipesaukee Association through Oct. 26.
Baranovic is from Bethel, Connecticut, and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology from Lafayette College. She developed an interest in conservation through her coursework and completed an honors thesis on vernal pool conservation.
Norcross is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies and a minor in niology from Gettysburg College. Her two experiences abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark and Namibia strengthened her connection with the natural world and helped her realize she wanted to pursue conservation as a career.
For more information about the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, contact 603-581-6632, or email mail@winnipesaukee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.