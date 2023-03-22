Curious cows

Curious cows at Miles Smith Farm watch on as Joy gets her de-skunking bath. Could Flora, the dog, be thinking, “I don’t think you smell so bad.” ?

My dogs know if wildlife comes within 200 feet of the house, even with the windows and doors closed at night. Joy, my pitbull chow-chow mix, will wake me up from a deep sleep, begging to be let out to give chase. Because Joy is only 99% housebroken, and I don’t know if it’s the call of nature or the call of the wild, I’m compelled to let her out. Flora, the older dog, always takes advantage of an open door and joins her adopted sister outside.

One morning, when I opened the door for them, the air was crisp with a hint of coming spring, but skunk perfume filled my nostrils when the dogs came in. Flora was not the culprit this time. She smelled like wet-dog, but Joy was saturated in Pepe Le Pew scent.

