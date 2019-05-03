GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a series of spring hikes for adults. The hikes will be held on Tuesday mornings. These hikes will begin on May 7 at Winnisquam Scenic Trail in Belmont, and continue May 14 at Waukewan Highlands Park in Meredith. Participants will gather at 9 a.m. in Gilford Town Hall. There is no cost for this program, but all interested participants are asked to RSVP at least one day in advance to each trip.
For more information or to RSVP, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
