GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a snowshoe hike for adults on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Hikers will meet in the Gilford Town Hall at 9:30 a.m. A limited supply of snowshoes are available to rent for $3. To reserve a pair, call 603-527-4722. Hikers should RSVP by Feb. 18, to 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.