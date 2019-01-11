GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department's next snowshoe hike for adults is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Ramblin’ Vewe Farm.
Participants will meet at Gilford Town Hall at 9:30 a.m. For those who need of snowshoes, a limited supply is available for $3, and should be reserved one hike in advance on a first come basis by calling 603-527-4722.
All interested participants must RSVP at least one day prior to each hike to the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
