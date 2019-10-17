Several days ago, I was visiting friends in Elizabethtown, New York. I was sitting at their dining room table admiring the view of the Adirondack Mountains, and one mountain in particular has always caught my eye, Hurricane Mountain (3,694 feet). The High Peaks of the Adirondacks lie just to the west and south of Hurricane Mountain and, when visiting my friends, Terry and Greg, I’m always drawn to the higher summits and the well-known “46ers”. However, today, Hurricane spoke to me, like the Sirens luring Odysseus with their enchanting songs.
The name Hurricane conjures thoughts of immense winds buffeting the treeless summit, drenching rains flooding the trail and the fire tower standing strong against the elements, like a sentinel guarding a castle. My hope was that I wouldn’t be forsaken and lost on the mountain, as Odysseus feared of being lured to his death by the Sirens’ enchanting songs. Hurricane Mountain’s alpine-like summit and the newly renovated fire tower beckoned me for an early-morning climb.
The forecast called for rain in the afternoon and I knew with an early start I could be at the summit before the clouds rolled in, obscuring the 360-degree view. With this thought in mind, I set off in the early-morning darkness to summit the Hurricane.
Later that same week I was back home in New Hampshire, looking to summit another mountain with a fire tower, Cooley Hill (2,485 feet). Conversely, this one is not standing strong against the elements but lies in rubble on the ground.
Similar to the Hurricane Mountain fire tower, the Cooley Hill fire tower, as well as many others, were built on mountaintops to prevent the spread of forest fires that had devastated the northern forest at the turn of the twentieth century. Now, many of these bastions of the mountains have been dismantled and lie rotting and rusting into obscurity. On the other hand, some towers, like the Hurricane Mountain fire tower and several others in New Hampshire, still stand as a testament to a time when forest fire prevention was symbolized by these formidable structures and the dedicated men and women who manned them.
Hurricane Mountain has three trails to its summit and, with a storm moving into the area, I chose the fastest approach, the South Trail, which begins from Route 9N. The trail climbs 2,000 feet in elevation for 2.3 miles to the summit. As I climbed along this well-worn path, clouds began to filter in from the northwest. I was pleased with myself for getting an early start, as the views along the trail provided an abundance of autumn color on the ridges and in the valleys.
The small town of Elizabethtown, known as the “Gateway to the Adirondacks,” was seen in the distance, looking peaceful and quiet. It was once the hub of a thriving tourist business the in the mid-1900s, but since then, most tourists now make their way to the more illustrious vacation destinations of Lake Placid and Saranac Lake. Elizabethtown now looks lost and forgotten. Many of its hotels and grand estates have disappeared into the dust bins of history.
As I neared the barren summit, I could see the tower looming in the distance. As I was scrambling over ledges and climbing the rock face of the mountain, I suddenly spotted the gleaming stanchions of this 35-foot behemoth, standing irrepressibly against the gusts of the incoming storm.
Following disastrous forest fires in 1903 and again in 1908, New York initiated the erection of “fire stations” across the mountainous regions and, in 1919, the tower was built. It was continuously manned until 1982, when the tower and the ranger’s cabin were abandoned, replaced by air patrols. The fire tower fell into disrepair and the climbing ladder closed to the public.
Thankfully, the tower was never dismantled and, in 2015, a grassroots effort led by the Friends of Hurricane Mountain Fire Tower reclaimed the tower. The tower cab — the enclosed observation platform — can now be used for viewing the High Peaks, Lake Champaign and the Green Mountains. The tower is currently on the National Historic Lookout Register and was listed in 2007 on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the land surrounding the tower was designated as a Historic Area and, this year, a celebration was held to mark the fire tower’s 100th anniversary.
I spent only a few minutes in the windowless cab while being buffeted by the wind before I climbed down the ladder to begin my quick retreat back to the trailhead before the rain swooped in.
Later that same week, I found the opposite end of the fire tower restoration spectrum when Reuben and I hiked to the summit of Cooley Hill and discovered the collapsed and rotting remains of a wooden structure that once was the Cooley Hill fire tower.
I began my hike by following the Jericho Road Trail which starts from NH Route 116, west of Franconia. The trail of 3.2 miles is actually a forest service road and a series of logging roads that pass through clearings recently logged, and provided views of Kinsman Ridge.
Closing in on the summit, the trail climbed more steeply. We found a side path that led to stunning vistas of the Kinsman and Franconia Mountain ranges. The colors of autumn were in full bloom. The mountainside looked as if an artist had spray-painted the mountainous woodland with yellow, red, and orange watercolors.
When Reuben and I arrived at the collapsed tower, we found only the rotting frame lying on the ground and the concrete piers that served as the foundation for the tower. The U.S. Forest Service erected the tower in 1939 and ceased operations in 1948 — only nine years of active service. The Cooley Hill tower was a “Johnny-come-lately” fire tower, as most towers in the state were in operation by the 1920s. At one time, I’m sure, this tower was erected with pride and stood as an important station in the network of more than 80 towers that existed across the state. Now it’s a rotting mass of boards, beams and planks.
After reaching the remains of the fire tower and the high point of Cooley Hill, I decided to bushwhack to the summit of Cole Hill (2,645 feet), one mile to the north. Since I have been attempting to summit the 500 highest peaks in New Hampshire, why not walk through the woods and make Cole Hill number 248? The bushwhack was rather easy as bushwhacks go. Reuben put his nose to the ground, following herd paths through moose browse and logged-over clearings. I simply followed Reuben, keeping my eyes on the compass to be sure we were heading on course. I believe Reuben has an inborn GPS.
When we arrived at the summit, I noticed red blazes and a path signaling a path existed to the summit. Little did I know that a trail from Cooley Hill to Cole Hill was recently cut and blazed. If I knew the trail existed, I could have saved time and effort. I guess I didn’t do my homework in preparation for this hike.
The trail is part of a network of trails that wend through Cooley-Jericho Community Forest, an 840-acre preserve, conserved by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust in collaboration with the communities of Easton, Franconia, Sugar Hill, and Landaff.
Our hike back to Cooley Hill and eventually the trailhead on Route 116 was swift, thanks to the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust volunteer trail builders.
The trails in the Cooley-Jericho Community Forest are well worth discovering if you haven’t already. “Highlighted by the prominent ridgelines of Cole Hill and Cooley Hill, this upland forest is one of the highest-elevation and largest privately-owned properties in the western White Mountains. It is spectacularly beautiful and rugged, with stunning views. It is accessible from Dyke Road, Trumpet Round Road, and Jericho Road in Sugar Hill, and from Jim Noyes Hill Road in Landaff. It may also be reached from the Jericho Trail on Route 116 in Easton.” (A.C.T.). For maps and trail description of this property and others, go to: www.act-nh.org.
You also may want hike all the New Hampshire mountains and hills with a fire tower. For a complete list of the towers still standing and those that that are no longer standing, go to www.firelookout.org/lookouts/nh/nh.htm.
If you are inspired to visit the Adirondack Mountains and take on the Fire Tower Challenge, go to www.adirondack.net/hiking/challenges/fire-tower. It dares you to climb a total of 23 mountains, crowned with vintage fire towers.
