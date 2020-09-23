HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association is hosting a virtual, 8th annual Squam Ridge Race this year. Runners and hikers can choose to participate competitively or for fun until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. The 12-mile course is the same as previous years. In addition to awarding prizes to the top three finishers for both the male and female categories and each age group, prizes will be awarded for the top three photos taken on the course.
Registration is $25 for the 12-mile or 3-mile race, available by visiting squamlakes.org, or at the starting line using the QR code on the sign. Advance registration is recommended. With registration, runners and hikers will receive a 2020 Squam Ridge Race sticker and a copy of the 2019 SLA trail guide and map. Materials must be picked up in-person from SLA headquarters, 534 U.S. Route 3. Call 603-968-7336 or email ridgerace2020@squamlakes.org to schedule a pick-up time. All proceeds from the race support trail maintenance.
For participants running competitively, times must be logged and submitted via the Strava smartphone application. Participants tracking time differently may take a photo or screenshot of their time and email the photo and name to ridgerace2020@squamlakes.org. These times will be posted as non-competitive results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.