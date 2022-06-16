LACONIA — Yvonne T. Horn, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Yvonne was born on July 24, 1931 in Concord, VT, to the late Ernest and Rose (Blanchette) Tardif. Along with her sister Lorraine, and her brother Raymond, Yvonne was raised on her family’s farm in Concord until the family moved to Laconia in the 1940s. Yvonne graduated from Laconia High School and worked for many years as the Deputy Clerk of the Courts in Laconia.
Yvonne met her best friend and husband, Jerry, when they were both working at the Double Decker Restaurant in Winnisquam, and they married a year later in 1958. Together they raised four children and Yvonne truly cherished her time with family. She was brutally honest, quick witted and loved to joke with those around her. Her sense of humor will not soon be forgotten.
One of Yvonne’s passions was spending time outdoors — she loved living on Paugus Bay for 55 years, watching the beautiful sunrises over Gunstock Mountain and tending to her flower and vegetable garden. Yvonne’s love of the outdoors also extended to the White Mountains of NH where she climbed all of the “4000 footers” (at least once!) with Jerry and oftentimes with her children by her side.
Yvonne’s greatest love was her family. Tragically, her youngest son David died in a car accident in 1986 and, as any loving mother would be, she was profoundly devastated. After this enormous loss, Yvonne and Jerry joined The Compassion Friends, an organization that provides comfort, hope and support to families after the loss of a child. With great determination to stay strong for her family, Yvonne forged through her grief and eventually became a Compassionate Friends counselor to support other grieving parents and their families. A chaplain recently called her a “Wounded Healer,” the perfect description of Yvonne’s incredible gift to help others. Through her counseling, it is abundantly clear that she touched countless grieving families.
Yvonne was a parishioner of St. Andre Bessette Parish and for many years was an active member of the Lakeport Community Association.
Yvonne is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jerry; two sons, Stephen Horn and his wife Donna of Norwood, MA and Kevin Horn and his partner Kim Birrell of Helena, MT; daughter, Patricia Horn and her husband James Kean of Hampton; grandchildren, Katherine and Michael Horn of Norwood, MA; niece, Janet Gilman and her husband David of Sanbornton; foster daughter, Wanda Morin and her husband Leo of Sanford, NC and their children, Matthew, Mark and Heather; several cousins including Patricia Billings and her husband Robert of Meriden, CT and Claire Blanchette of Laconia. Yvonne was predeceased by her son, David Horn; sister, Lorraine Walker; brother-in-law, Raymond Walker; and nephew, Dennis Walker, and brother Raymond Tardif.
The family would like to thank the Hospice angels of the Lakes Region VNA for the loving care they provided to Yvonne in her final days. They would also like to thank Dr. Nazeer and the amazing Nurses of Concord Hospital Cardiology – Laconia, as well as the Caregivers and Staff of Live Free Home Health Care.
For those who wish, the family suggests consider donating to Lakes Region VNA 186 Waukewan St #6023, Meredith, NH 03253.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. Visitation will take place from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be live-streamed at http://www.standrebessette.org/livestream.html.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
