MANCHESTER — Yvonne Marie (Thrasher) Calawa, 32, of Brown Avenue, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
Yvonne was born on Dec. 21, 1985, in Concord, the daughter of Jeffrey Thrasher and Lisa Hoey. Yvonne enjoyed riding motorcycles, four wheeling, mudding, dancing, and listening to music. She also liked spending time with her son, Isiah, and her two dogs, Bugzy and Bella.
Yvonne is survived by her father, Jeffrey Thrasher, and his wife, Sandra; her mother, Lisa Hoey, and her husband, Michael; her son, Isiah Thrasher; four brothers, Arthur Doucette Jr., Jeffrey Thrasher Jr., Joe Thrasher, and Eric Thrasher; four sisters, Lisa Will, Shana Woods McCloud, Ashlynn Doucette, and Cyndi Lyn Thrasher; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by the love of her life, Dale Calawa.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
