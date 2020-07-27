Yvonne MacDonald Bristol passed away August 2, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Yvonne was born in Center Sandwich, NH, on January 17, 1937, the third of seven children. The MacDonald family was hardworking and of little means. Yvonne worked hard all of her life, serving as an assistant to a furniture maker, an LNA at Lakes Region General Hospital, and later as a factory worker, where she rose to the level of supervisor. She raised her two children almost single-handedly, often working full-time as a single mother.
In 1974, Yvonne left New Hampshire for the warmth of South Florida with her daughter and husband. She absolutely loved it! Having grown up in the woods of Central New Hampshire, she enjoyed the suburban environment and the warm, sunny climate. Yvonne had many friends; she was social, funny, and smart as a whip. Her natural intelligence shone, though she had to leave school early to care for her dying mother.
Yvonne is predeceased by her mother, Ethel Benny MacDonald; her father, Ernest MacDonald; her brothers, Ernest Jr. (“Red”) and Alfred (“Butch”); and her sisters, Patricia Brunt and Janet Stahl.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Piper, Julia Steckbeck, and grandson Michael, all of Enfield; her son, Ralph Piper and daughter-in-law, Rita Piper; her sister, Rose Bastraw, and brother, Clyde MacDonald, both of Laconia. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, but most especially, Darrell MacDonald and his wife Lindsay Greenroyd MacDonald.
Yvonne is remembered and missed every single day of her daughter’s life.
