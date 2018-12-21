ROUND ROCK, Texas — Today, Dec. 22, you would have been 100 years old. But you decided you were ready to go to Heaven to be with Mom. We were truly blessed to have had you for all these years, 99 years and counting.
You lived a very full life in Texas, joining the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corp), and years as a Marine in World War II where you were wounded. You came home and married the love of your life, our Mom. You worked as a carpenter, oil field rough neck or any job to provide for your family. For 25 years, you worked at Corn Product Refinery as a guard before retiring and moving to Charlotte, Texas, on 10 acres, and building a life for you and Mom. Your last home was in Round Rock, Texas, after Mom passed away. There were so very many family gatherings at your home with fun for all.
You were preceded in death by the love of your life, Claudine Berry; a son, David Coward; as well as your parents and many sisters and the one brother.
You left behind your two daughters, Sandy Cooper of Texas and Hollis Thompson of Laconia, New Hampshire, as well as many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
You are missed by so many. RIP and Semper Fi, Sergeant Coward.
Woodrow was cremated at Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton, Texas, and was buried on Oct. 26, 2018, in a private ceremony.
