MANCHESTER — Winifred Rose Griffiths, 85, of Manchester, died Feb. 13, 2020.
Born in Laconia on April 27, 1934, she was the daughter of Percy and Sylvia (Dean) Watts. Winifred graduated from Laconia High School.
During the Korean Conflict, she served with the United States Women’s Army Corps.
For 20 years, she worked as a private-duty home caregiver.
Winifred will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and joy. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family.
She was predeceased in 1994 by her former husband, Ward D. Griffiths Sr. She was also predeceased by a son, Ward D. Griffiths Jr., in 2018, as well as three brothers, Gordon, Murray, and Douglas, and a sister, Barbara.
Family members include three daughters, Victoria D. Griffiths, Kathleen A. Martel, and Donetta “Susie” Rentas, all of Manchester; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, there will be calling hours on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester. Urn encryptment with military honors will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen.
For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
