LACONIA — Winifred “Winnie” Butterfield, 94, passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, at the Laconia Center, Laconia.
Winnie was born on Dec. 25, 1924, in Montpellier, Vermont, the daughter of the late Charles and Yvonne (Trembley) Lovely.
Winnie enjoyed singing, crossword puzzles, and making her crafts.
Winnie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Pellett; two grandsons, Erik Pellett and Shawn Ladd; a granddaughter, Shannon Ladd; a niece, Linda Golden; and two nephews, Matt Lovely and Michael Lovely.
In addition to her parents, Winnie was predeceased by a son, David Ladd; two brothers, Lionel Lovely and Leonard Lovely; and a sister, Priscilla Hatfield.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Laconia Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Winnie’s name to the Laconia Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.