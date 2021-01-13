Wilma Adelaide (Gamble) Norman of Alton Bay, NH passed away peacefully early on January 8, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
A wonderful mother to her children and loving wife to Alden, her recently deceased husband of 64 years, she leaves her children (Debbie, Todd, Ann, and Judi); their spouses (Paula, Jeff Sydow, Charlie Gagnon); five grandchildren (Bill, Kelley, Devan, Elyse and Olivia); her great grandson, Michael; her sister-in-law Irene Gamble; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Louise Gamble, and siblings Lawrence, Doris, Elmer, Earle, Leroy and Claire, Wilma was born in Salem, MA on October 5, 1935 and grew up in Beverly, MA.
A graduate of Beverly High School and the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene, she had a career as a dental hygienist before marrying Alden in June 1956 and having children. The young family first lived in Topsfield, MA before moving multiple times as Alden pursued his career. Wilma made a great home and enjoyed living in such places as New Jersey, Texas, California and London before resettling in New England, first in Winchester, MA and then Alton Bay, NH when Alden retired. Wilma was a very sweet lady but had a competitive streak that will be long remembered by her children who engaged in many intense tennis, badminton or ping pong matches with their mother. She loved hosting friends and family at their Lakehouse in Alton Bay and winter home in Florida. Her grandchildren have fond memories of swimming with Grammy in the big lake, cooking them enchilada pie and blueberry cake and the annual Christmas cookie decorating competitions.
She and Alden travelled extensively in retirement and enjoyed many rounds of golf together and with friends. Wilma loved music and dancing even in the later stages of her Alzheimer's. This terrible disease robbed her memory but it never destroyed her cheery disposition, cheeky wit, and warm smile. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who met her.
The family thanks her fantastic in-home care givers, the Central NH VNA & Hospice, and the staff at Forestview Manor who provided so much comfort.
A private family service will be held at the Lake House and a celebration of life held later. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.