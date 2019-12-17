LACONIA — William “Bill” Wilfred Joseph Carter, 73, of Holman Street, died on Dec. 13, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital with his family by his side.
Bill was born on Nov. 26, 1946, in Laconia, son of the late William “Babe” and Theresa (Maheux) Carter.
Bill worked as a bookkeeper for Stafford Oil Company and as a manager at Cumberland Farms.
Bill enjoyed playing golf and whitewater rafting and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bill taught religious education and was a lector for St. Andre Bessette Parish; this was a significant part of his life.
Bill is survived by his wife, Tina Bolduc Carter; four brothers, Richard Carter, John Carter and his wife, Susan, Peter Carter, and James Carter and his wife, Cheryl; and one sister, Cathy Dutton, and her husband, William. Bill is also survived by his mother- in-law and friend Alice Bolduc; two brothers-in-law, Michael Bolduc and his fiance, Melissa, and Dennis Bolduc and his wife, Debbie; sister-in-law Lori Weeks and her husband, Roger; and 21 nieces and nephews, along with many great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by a brother, George "Joe" Carter, and two nephews, Scott Carter and Timothy Carter.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Family Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in William’s name be made to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
