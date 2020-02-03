MEREDITH — William “Bill” Taggett, 76, of Meredith Center Road, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at Franklin Hospital, after a period of failing health.
Bill was born on Jan. 31, 1943, in Laconia, the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Harris) Taggett. Bill was a graduate of the Laconia High School, Class of 1961.
Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves.
While raising a family in Alton, Bill worked for the town of Alton, as well as the Alton Fire Department. He later moved to Meredith, where he fulfilled his love for farming and animals. While Bill’s sons were growing up, he was active in leadership of the Lucky Lakers 4-H Club as well as involved with auto racing at the Bryar Motorsports race track.
Bill owned and operated his own logging business and worked for Winnipesaukee Marine Company. He eventually got into construction and retired from his own business.
Bill was a member of the Meredith Freewill Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 28 years, Ann (Rohrbach) Taggett; two sons, William Taggett and his wife, Christine, and Michael Taggett; 20 grandchildren: his grandchildren, Charles, Kim, Andrew, Kate, Joshua, Brandi, Aaron, Amy, Wesley, Jill, Zachary, Tyler, Branden, and Rachael; and his great-grandchildren, Bailey, Adalyn, Madisyn, Emily, Preston, and Colton; two nieces, Mary Peck and Barbara Cote; his brother-in-law, Walter Sargent; and his sons’ mother, Lucienne “Cookie” Boulanger. He will be fondly remembered by Ann’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Charles Taggett, who died as a young child; his sister, Cynthia Sargent; and his daughter-in-law, Suzanne Taggett.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Meredith Center Freewill Baptist Church, 122 Meredith Center Road, Meredith, NH 03253. A gathering at the Wicwas Grange will follow.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Freewill Baptist Church, 122 Meredith Center Road, Meredith NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.