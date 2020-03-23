FRANKLIN — William “Bill” Richard Grimm, 72, a resident of Franklin for over 20 years, died on March 20, 2020, at the Peabody Home in Franklin following a lengthy illness.
Bill was born in Pasadena, California, May 19, 1947, son of the late Bruce Grimm and Jane (Paradise) Grimm-Craddock. He lived in Moraga, California, and Chicago, Illinois, before moving to New Hampshire. He spent his youth in Kensington and later attended and graduated from Exeter High School in 1965, and still has close ties with former classmates.
Bill was a U.S. Government Bond Trader in the securities industry for 31 years. Bill’s goal later in his careers was being committed to accountability in public education.
He ran for State Senator but did not gain that seat. He served on Sen. John Sununu’s Service Academy Interviewing Board and New Hampshire Charter School State Advisory Board, and was co-founder of the Franklin Career Academy, New Hampshire’s first Public Charter School, founded in 2003. He was head of the Franklin Career Academy, serving as chairman on the Board of Trustees, and one year as head of school; and a N.H. Community College System Trustee, chairing the Strategic Planning Committee.
He was the recipient of the City of Franklin Citizen of the Year Award in 2003, awarded for work to improve public education in the City of Franklin; and was the recipient of the Lakes Region General Hospital Sally Proctor Award 2015 for service to community healthcare. He served as a member of the Franklin School Board for four years, serving as chair for 1 year. Bill was twice appointed chairman of the N.H. State Supreme Court Judicial Conduct Committee. He served on the Board of Trustees for 12 years for Lakes Region General Hospital. Bill was a four-year member on the Franklin Crime Line Board of Directors.
Bill was co-founder of the Parents Coalition Against Student Drug Use in Moraga, California, in 1996. Bill’s favorite pastime was fly fishing; tournament of fly fishing, First Prize in 1983-1984 Metropolitan South Florida Fishing Tournament (Fly Fishing Division). He enjoyed Skeet Shooting and held a private pilot’s license (Sailplanes). In 1974, Bill and one other naval officer sailed on a 28-foot sailboat from San Diego to Hawaii.
Following graduation in 1965, he served five years of active duty with the U.S. Navy, as a line officer on three U.S. Navy Destroyers, making two deployments to the Western Pacific, including classified special operations. He was recommended for Command at Sea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of lieutenant.
He served for 17 years as a Blue and Gold Officer with the U.S. Naval Academy Admissions.
Bill was predeceased by his mother and father and “Grampa” Richard Craddock.
His family includes his wife of 30 years, Patricia A. (Barr) Grimm of Franklin; his three sons, William “Wes” Grimm of Boston, Massachusetts, Peter J. Grimm of Annapolis, Maryland, and Mathew Grimm and his wife, Megan, of Oakland, California; his daughter, Sarah Grimm, and her husband, Jeb, of Annapolis, Maryland; his grandchildren, Jack, Katie, Charlie, Oliver, Hattie, Cailin, and Riley, his sister, Cathy Ude, and her husband, Ken, of San Marino, California; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and services will be at a later time, when his family can gather. Burial will take place at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, No. 210, Bedford, NH 03110; or to the Peabody Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
