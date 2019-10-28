LACONIA — William “Bill” R. Walker, 61, of Clay Street, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, Lebanon.
Bill was born on Jan. 16, 1958, in Laconia, the son of Gordon and Pauline (Twombly) Walker.
Bill was the owner of Walker Plumbing and Heating in Laconia.
Bill was a Master Plumber and Electrician; a 20-plus-year member of AA; a super family-man dedicated to his mom; a best friend to many, and a mentor to many, encouraging them to go to school; a businessman; landlord; and a solid human being. He will be missed by all who knew him!
Bill is survived by his brother, Gordon Walker Jr. of Belmont; a sister, Cathy Walker Maywhort of Orlando, Florida; three nephews, Joshua Walker, Jeremy Philbin, and Christopher Philbin; and two nieces, Jennette Pittman and Lindsey Walker. He leaves behind his best friend of 20 years, Daniel Patrini.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, David Walker.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to send a donation in Bill’s memory to the Huot Technical Center, 26 Dewey St., Laconia, NH 03246, as he believed education was the key to one’s success.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
