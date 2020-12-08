LACONIA — William Richard “Bill” Perham, 69, of Laconia, NH, formerly of Groton, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on December 5, 2020, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Nancy E. Gingras with whom he shared 31 years together.
Bill was born in Boston, MA, on August 17, 1951, a son of the late Robert E. Perham Sr. and Elizabeth R. (Welsh) Perham. He was raised in Arlington and Chelmsford, MA, and attended Chelmsford High School. Bill went on to study at Wentworth College in Boston. He worked for nearly 40 years at Raytheon as a Mechanical Engineer.
In 2012, he retired and went to live on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, NH, with his wife. Bill owned a boat for over 17 years and loved to be on the lake. He golfed at Waukewan Golf Course in Center Harbor, NH, where he also enjoyed his time spent working as a starter. An avid New England sports fan, Bill especially enjoyed cheering on his favorite team, the Boston Bruins. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his beloved wife, Nancy, Bill leaves his children, Ashling Perham of Chelmsford and Brendon Perham and his wife, Julie, of Chelmsford; his grandchildren, Jameson Perham and a granddaughter on the way; his brother, Robert E. Perham Jr. and his wife, Patricia; sisters-in-law, Dianne Talbot and her husband, Daniel, Susan Farrell and her husband, Douglas, Jean Stone and her husband, Brian, and brother-in-law, Gerard Gingras Jr.; his nieces, Debbie Kidder and her husband, Al, and Lisa Shaughnessy and her husband, Michael; former brother-in-law, Brian McDermott and son Shaun; and his former wife Kathleen Perham of Chelmsford and many more loving family members and friends.
Sadly, he was predeceased by Jeannette and Gerard Gingras, Brendon and Maureen McDermott, Richard Gingras and Kevin McDermott.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic all services for Bill will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, New Jersey 07052 or online at https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen Street, Chelmsford, MA; Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com.
