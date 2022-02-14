William R. Bedard, 66

LACONIA — William “Bill” R. Bedard, 66, died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon.
Bill was born March 9, 1955 in Manchester, to Robert M. Bedard and Pauline (Rivet) Thompson.
Bill started the company, Able Septic, 36 years ago before retiring in 2021, when his son took over the family business. He loved being with his family, boating, going out to eat, and enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julie (Jacobs) Bedard; son, BJ and his wife Katie Bedard, Franklin; daughter, Christine (Bedard) and her husband Kevin Pratt, Belmont; and grandchildren, Alexis, Brooke-Lynn, and Khloe. He also leaves his father, Robert Bedard, and his step-mother, Francis Bedard; three brothers, Mark and wife Sue Thompson of Gilford, Michael and wife Karen Bedard of Concord and Brian and wife Lisa Bedard, Bedford; his three sisters, Brenda and husband Dennis Letourneau of Goffstown, Barbara and husband Marty Boyd of Northwood, and Debbie and husband Don Wallace of Raymond; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Pauline Thompson, step-father Kenneth O. Thompson; and his brother, Kenny A. Thompson.
Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will take place in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.