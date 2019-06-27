FRANKLIN — William Prentice Sr., 77, a long-time resident of Franklin, died at Franklin Regional Hospital on May 16, 2019.
He was born in Lee, Massachusetts, on Nov. 20, 1941, to Robert and Cora Prentice.
Mr. Prentice loved spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing and racing.
He is survived by his children, William Prentice Jr., Jessie Angus, Tammy Cline, Shane Prentice, Karry Prentice, and Ronnie Prentice; a stepson, Will Sweeney; an adopted daughter, Malina Prentice; three brothers; two sisters; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Cassie Melvin for her help.
Services will be at a later date.
