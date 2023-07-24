LACONIA — William “Pepper” Sheerin, 86, a resident of Laconia, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 20. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Sheerin, with whom he enjoyed 32 years of marriage.
He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on July 19, 1937, and was the son of the late John L. and Anna M. (Rogers) Sheerin.
Pepper graduated from Keith Academy in Lowell and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his service with the U.S. Navy, he worked at Raytheon for 32 years as a production control manager. He was a dedicated employee and enjoyed his career with Raytheon.
Proud of his Irish heritage, St. Patrick's Day was one of his favorite times to celebrate. He had cherished memories of his many visits to Ireland over the years. Pepper enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending summers on his boat "Pepkat" on Lake Winnisquam. He was a proud member of the Elks for over 60 years as well as a member of the American Legion. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Pepper is survived by his children, Kathy Langlois and her husband Bob, Karen Gaudet and her husband Dave, Kim Gage, and Timothy Sheerin; his stepchildren, Michael, Stephen, Gregory Deschenes and Kimberly Boutin; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Jake Sheerin and his wife Mary, Jane Gendron and her husband Fred, Rosemary Lamoureux and Margaret Ducharme; along with several nieces and nephews.
Sadly, he was predeceased by his first wife Rita (Cote) Sheerin and his grandson, Matthew Deschenes.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 374 Stevens St., Lowell.
Interment will be held on Monday, July 31, at 2 p.m., in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
