WOLFEBORO — William P. Smith, 71, formerly of Salem, died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at Wolfeboro Bay Center, Wolfeboro, after a courageous battle with dementia and diabetes.
He was born May 2, 1947, in Wolfeboro and was raised in Salem. He was a graduate of Woodbury High School, Class of 1965. He was a three-sport athlete and excelled in football. He later graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which he attended on a full football scholarship.
Bill held many jobs in his life, the last being a cross-country truck driver for Covenent Trucking Co. He enjoyed traveling back and forth all the beautiful states.
He was a huge Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and loved taking his daughter to baseball games.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard P. and Elinor Grace Smith; his mother, Helene (Clark) Smith; his sister, Leslie (Smith) Camire; and his former wife, Sally Ann Malloy.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Lynn Smith of Rochester; his sister, Barbara Richter, and her husband, Mark, of Moultonborough; his niece, Melissa Camire of Swampscott, Massachusetts; and three nephews, Matthew Camire of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Kyle Richter of Meredith, and Craig Richter of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by several aunts, cousins, and grand-nieces and -nephews. Bill was also blessed to have many childhood and high school friends that were very important to him and involved in his life to the very end.
Per Bill's wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Burial of his ashes will be in the family plot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem, at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Wolfeboro Bay Center for the wonderful care and love they gave to Bill these last few years, and a special thank-you to Diane Labella for your friendship, care, and companionship to Bill, and for all the lunches and ice cream outings. We could not have made it through this without you all!
