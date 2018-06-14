FRANKLIN — William “Bill” Earl Nowell, 93, resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Franklin Regional Hospital, following a period of failing health.
Bill was born in Franklin, March 6, 1925, son of James C. Nowell Sr. and Alexina Blanche (Gravison) Nowell.
Bill attended school in Franklin and excelled in sports. He was a track star. He was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1944.
In 1951, he went to work at the former Scott and Williams in Laconia, working as a tool and gauge inspector. He decided to move to Massachusetts and worked in the Meteorology Lab at Raytheon in Lawrence, Massachusetts, later working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a quality control engineer, traveling for MIT while also taking classes there. He retired in 1986, moving back to the Nowell Homestead in 1987 from Billerica.
He was a former member of the Franklin Historical Society and enjoyed photography.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by a brother, James “Tink” C. Nowell Jr. in 1982, and Tink’s daughter, Tracy A. Beauchemin, in 2001; and a niece, Leslie A. Todd.
He leaves his sister Grace Ella Tibbo of Goffstown and her children. He also leaves his longtime good friend and colleague of more than 50 years, John Bantos of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To respect Bill’s wishes, there are no calling hours planned. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the family lot in Franklin Cemetery.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions in William E. Nowell’s name to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
