GILFORD — At 83 years of age, William Michael Connelly, also known as “Bill,” died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home in Gilford.
Bill was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Buffalo, New York, to Arthur Hawgood and Mary Elizabeth (Danahy) Connelly. As the oldest of 14 children, he understood the value of large families and he and his bride, Madelyn Bowen (Anderson) Connelly, went on to have 12 children of their own, which they raised in the Gilford community for the past 55 years.
Bill was an active volunteer in the community and the Catholic Church, filling many roles, including Little League coach for over a decade, Towards Marriage Counselor, operating the rope tow and leading hikes for the Gilford Outing Club, member of the New Hampshire Retirement Board, catechism class teacher, choir member, and many other services.
Bill was a proud alumnus of St. Mark’s Grammar School, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, Canisius College, and the University of Buffalo School of Social Work. His social work career helped many good folks at Catholic Charities, Child and Family Services, Crotched Mountain Foundation, Laconia State School, New Hampshire State Hospital, and more than 40 years of service as Gilford’s overseer of Public Welfare.
When not volunteering or working, Bill was busy with his family and Molly. He was an avid reader and gardener, and they had the good fortune to travel to many places around the world with their best friends. Bill was kind, wise and witty.
Bill loved, enjoyed, and is survived by generations of family. Bill is survived by 10 of his siblings, Mary “Betsy” Logal of Buffalo, New York, Kathleen Wright of Rochester, New York, Karen Connelly of Tucson, Arizona, Sean Connelly of Tucson, Arizona, Patricia Wagner of Anchorage, Alaska, Stephen Connelly of Alton, Peter Connelly of Vero Beach, Florida, Thomas Connelly of Chugiak, Alaska, Joseph Connelly of Amherst, and Kerry Whitney of Anchorage, Alaska.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Arthur “Skip” Connelly of Laconia, and Terrence Connelly of Anchorage, Alaska; and sister Jean Connelly of Buffalo, New York.
Bill and Molly’s loving legacy of children include Sean D. Connelly, Phoenix, Arizona, Patrick M. Connelly (deceased 2010), Brendan J. and Martha-Jane Connelly of Belmont, Timothy S. and Ronda Connelly of Gilford, Shelagh A. Connelly and Marty Riehs of Holderness, Moira W. Connelly and Paul Warnick of Gilford, Kieran S. Connelly and Leticia Mulzac of New York City, Brian A. Connelly and Samantha Jewett of Gilford, Kendra B. Connelly and Michael Bourque of Portland Maine, Liam L. Connelly of Portland, Maine, Maeve F. Shar of Gilmanton, and Deirdre M. Connelly of Gilford. Bill is also survived by grandchildren Brian and Heather Connelly and their children, Clara, William, and Stella of Bedford, Faolan and Molly Connelly of Somerville, Massachusetts, Teagan Connelly of Laconia, Parker and Stacy Gokey of Talent, Oregon, Reed Gokey of Ashland, Oregon, Kieran Gokey of Gilford, Siobhan Connelly and her children, Olive and Orion, of Meredith, Roxey and John Lay of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Ceara Connelly of Tucson, Arizona, Molly, Liam and Liza Riehs of Holderness, Caitlin and Daniel Cooper and their children, Elouise and Finn, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, Madelyn and Moira Danse of Portland, Maine, Kamah Shar of Portland, Maine, Nayou Shar of Campton, Rhiannon and Wren Reinholz of Gilmanton, and Miles Collette and Seamus Connelly of Gilford. Bill is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Bill and Molly were married for 60 years before Molly passed on Nov. 2, 2017. Bill has missed Molly every day since then, and it is fitting that there will be a Celebration of his life on that anniversary of her passing two years ago, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to join the family in a reception to celebrate his wonderful life, a time for friends and family to gather and share stories and wonderful memories.
The family requests no flowers, but for those who wish, please choose to volunteer or donate to an organization of your choice and do so in Bill’s honor and memory.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
