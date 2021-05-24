BELMONT — William “Bill” McCown, 82, of Forest Drive, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Bill was born on June 16, 1938 in Amarillo, TX, the son of the late Gordon and Kathleen (Hogan) McCown. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gail (Laplante-Sawyer) McCown; his brother, Gordon McCown Jr., and his wife, Cindy; his son, Sean McCown and his wife, Julie, his daughter, Holly O’Gara and her husband, Emmet; son, Ken Sawyer and his wife, Kim; and four grandchildren, Molly, Brennan, Kiley, and Emma. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Judith Murphy Baker.
A Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen, NH for family and close friends.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
