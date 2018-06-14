GILFORD — William “Bill” Alan McCloskey, 78, of Belknap Point Road, died on Friday, June 8, 2018, with his family by his side.
Bill was born on March 7, 1940, in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late William J. and Christine (Jeffers) McCloskey.
Bill received his undergraduate degree from Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey, and his master’s degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts. He was a computer programmer and a software engineer for Mitre Corporation, where he contributed to the successful Apollo 11 mission while based in Houston. Bill later relocated to Northern Virginia where he held a variety of senior software engineering positions for various defense contractors.
He and his wife moved to Gilford in 2000 to enjoy their retirement years.
In his earlier years, Bill was an avid skier and runner and he loved country western dancing. In his later years, he enjoyed reading and following politics.
Survivors include his wife Linda (Staalman) McCloskey of Gilford; two sons, Eric A. McCloskey and his wife Kasia and Jason W. McCloskey and his wife Trystin; a daughter, Deena C. McCloskey, and her husband Jay; two stepdaughters, Laura Ferrazzano and Kathryn Griffin and her husband Neel; and eight grandchildren, Adam McCloskey, McKayla McCloskey, McKenzie McCloskey, Gabi McCloskey, Vanessa McCloskey, Ryan McCloskey, Grace Griffin and Faith Griffin.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
