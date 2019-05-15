GILFORD — William Marcus Cott Sr., 97, of Dockham Shore Road, died on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Forest View Manor, Meredith.
Bill was born on Feb. 15, 1922, in Gorham, Maine, the son of John and Lois (Parker) Cunningham. He graduated from Scarborough, Maine, High School in 1940.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army in 1942. He served in the South Pacific and was discharged in 1946 as first sergeant. He remained in the Army Reserve for 27 years and retired as captain.
Bill worked for New England Telephone for 36 years, retiring as a district manager.
Interest in small business led him to organize and operate Cott's used cars, Portland, Maine, Bright Horizon and Sun Deck Cottages, Gilford, C&P Leasing, Inc. and Sands Motel, Florida.
Bill held a master electrician's license and real estate broker's license in New Hampshire. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis in Nashua and the Elks and the American Legion for Life.
Bill is survived by his sons, Bill Cott and his wife, Judy, of Gilford and Rick Cott and his wife, Pam, of Weirs Beach; a daughter, Debbie Southworth and her husband, Michael, of Gilford; five grandchildren, Stephen Cott of Laconia and Meghan Cott of Portsmouth, James Cott and his wife, Marnie, of Georgia, Ryan Southworth and his wife, Joy, of Gilford, Christopher Cott and his wife, Elizabeth, of Georgia, and Erich Cott and his wife, Nadine, of Maryland; eight grandchildren, Cali Cott, Jami Cott, Vogan Cott, Cadence Cott, Grace Southworth, Thomas Southworth, Troy Cott, and Ryker Cott; a niece, Jeanne Shaw, and her husband, Steve, of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, June (Petersen) Cott; granddaughter Erin Southworth; brother Robert Cott; sisters Caroline Allen and Joan Polonchek; and brothers-in-law Al Allen and John Polonchek.
There will be a Calling Hour on Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hour at 3 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Forest View Manor-Activities Fund, 153 Parade Road, Meredith NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
