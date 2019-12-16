LAHAINA, Maui, Hawaii — William M. “Bill” Shepard, 84, of Lahaina, Maui, and formerly from East Kingston, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, at Hospice Maui, with his beloved wife, Marilyn, by his side.
Bill was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on March 9, 1935, the son of Basil and Ethel Shepard. He attended schools in Hudson and Nashua, New Hampshire, and was a graduate of Nashua High School and a Magnum Cum Laude graduate of Boston University.
He began his management career at Westinghouse and later worked at Sanders Associates Inc., retiring from Lockheed Sanders after 35-plus years of service. He served on the board of directors for the Sanders Associates Credit Union and later the Lockheed Federal Credit Union, where he also served as chairman of the board.
He was always active in community and church affairs wherever he lived, including Hudson, Nashua, Sanbornton, and East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Maui, Hawaii. Bill was a proud American and truly loved his country.
One of his greatest pleasures was world travel with Marilyn, especially the trip through the Panama Canal. Bill was a dedicated Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics fan. He enjoyed going to water aerobics for exercise, but mostly for the camaraderie of friends. He was big fan of Maui’s Trilogy cruise adventures and their trips to Lanai, having been on board at least 50 times. Bill will be remembered for his charm and endless wit. He cherished the time spent with family and friends. He was a favorite “uncle” to many young children.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Cast Shepard; and sisters Wanda Richard, Janice Rosato, Lois LoPiano, and Norma Keating.
Bill leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Marilyn C. Soha Shepard; daughters Martha E. Shepard, Lisabeth A. Shepard, and Jennifer L. (Benjamin) Shepard Berube; hanai son Aaron R. (Tiffinie) Thibodeau; and granddaughters Genevieve C. Berube, Rosalyn M. Berube, and hanai granddaughter, Finlan B. Thibodeau. Bill also is survived by his brother, Donald C. Shepard, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kenneth and Judith Soha. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A funeral Mass took place on Dec. 12 at Sacred Hearts Mission Catholic Church, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. Bill will be brought home to New Hampshire in the spring of 2020 (date to be determined) for a funeral Mass and Celebration of Life in Epping. Burial will be private.
At the family’s request and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to Hospice Maui, 400 Mahalani St., Wailuku, HI 96793. Online condolences: www.nakamuramortuary.com.
