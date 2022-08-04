HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts.
Bill attended Winnisquam Regional High School and joined the United States Army in 1972. While proudly serving his country as a paratrooper, he obtained his GED and went on to train other Army recruits in parachute rigging. He remained in the Army for 20 years, retiring in 1992 as an Army Recruiter. After his service he was employed as a Security Guard for Allied Security in Hooksett.
He was predeceased by his parents; his second wife; and a stepbrother, George L. Bridges.
His family includes his two daughters, Amanda Lewis of Florida and Shannon Gray of North Carolina; his three grandchildren; his two sisters, Jean Schwabenbauer and her husband David of Oil City, PA and Linda Clogston of Belmont; his stepbrother, Everett H. Swan Jr. of Mt View, CA; and his stepsister, Mary Brinkdopke of Colorado Springs, CO; and his first wife, Shirley (Harbour) Greer of FL.
According to Bill's wishes, there will not be any calling hours held, a graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03301.
Memorial donations in memory of William, may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
