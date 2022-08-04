William M. Ricketts

William M. Ricketts

HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts.

Bill attended Winnisquam Regional High School and joined the United States Army in 1972. While proudly serving his country as a paratrooper, he obtained his GED and went on to train other Army recruits in parachute rigging. He remained in the Army for 20 years, retiring in 1992 as an Army Recruiter. After his service he was employed as a Security Guard for Allied Security in Hooksett.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.