LACONIA — William “Willy” Lutz, 76, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Willy was born on Nov. 27, 1942, in Teaneck, New Jersey, the son of the late William and Lois (Treiber) Lutz.
Willy served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a communications manager for Verizon.
Willy was a man of many talents, restoring old cars, carpentry, writing songs, and playing his guitar. He deeply loved all his family and friends.
Willy leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Linda (Cressman) Lutz of Laconia; six children, Morgan Lutz of Laconia, Shayna Lutz of Saddlebrook, New Jersey, Nikki Lutz-Connors of Plymouth, Massachusetts, William Lutz Jr. of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Eric Lutz of Germany; loving sister and brother-in-law Kate and Richard Coss of Vermont; and eight amazing grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Willy’s Life from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the Elk’s Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
