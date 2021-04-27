LACONIA — William K. Hawkins, 74, of Laconia, NH, more recently of North Fort Myers, FL, left this earth on April 22, 2021, following a short battle with thyroid cancer.
Born in Laconia, he was the son of the late William I. and Helen Hawkins. He attended Laconia High School, followed by joining the Navy and serving his country in Vietnam from 1964-1969, returning to build the family business, Lake City Auto Body, for many years alongside his father.
Bill enjoyed spending every free moment he had on the golf course, bowling with friends and dancing the night away.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and his son, Timothy Hawkins.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tara Baker and husband Nelson of Belmont, NH, Jill Hawkins and significant other Tim Noel of Boscawen, NH, and Cari Fournier and fiancé Doug Hepp of Big Rock, TN; seven grandchildren, Joshua and Gage Baker, Makena, Sophia and Amelia Collie, Baylie and Kiersten Fournier, whom he was extremely proud of; and his sisters, Jeri Peart, Linda Rowley and Margaret Hooker. Bill met his match when Irene Hinchley danced into his life in 2020. We believe her to be the unconditional love he had been searching for.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life is planned for August.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.