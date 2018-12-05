MOULTONBOROUGH — William John Page, 73, of Moultonborough, passed away at his home on Dec. 3, 2018, after his long battle with prostate cancer.
Bill was born on Sept. 4, 1945, to John and Ann (Chase) Page of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Bill is a Penn State graduate, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, and was a member of the Kappa Delta fraternity. He also earned his master’s degree in Computer Science at Case Western University, in Cleveland Ohio.
Bill moved to Acton, Massachusetts, to work at Digital Equipment Corporation and later Compaq and Hewlett-Packard. He made many friends there, some of whom he is still friends with today.
He raised his family in Acton, involved in both softball and hockey, and enjoying time with his family on the slopes. Summers on the boat on Newfound Lake were very special to him and helped in the decision to retire on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Bill and Janet created The Shoppes at Red Hill, with Bill renovating and Janet creating her vintage stores.
He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Marie Kasuba, wife to Tom Kasuba, and is survived by their children, Tom, Debbie, and Diane of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Hannon, wife of Christopher Hannon of Pepperell, Massachusetts, and Eric Page, husband of Shirin Oreizy of San Francisco, California, and their mother, Janis Page; his grandchildren, Leah, Alison and Emily Hannon; and his wife and long-time caregiver, Janet (Huff) Cutler, and her children, Amy Miller and her husband, Brad, of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Emily Miller and her husband, Brent, and their children, Philip and Ethan, of Framingham, Massachusetts.
The family would like to thank Dr. Pomerantz and his staff at Dana Farber, as well as supportive staff at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
A special thanks to the Meredith Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, along with neighbors and friends who have supported us along the way.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Church Landing, 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Bill’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
