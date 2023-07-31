William J. Miller Jr., 75

William J. Miller Jr., 75

FRANKLIN — After a long, valiant fight, William John Miller Jr., 75, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at his son's home, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 23.

He was born on Oct.20, 1947, in York, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William J. Sr. and Gwendolyn Alice (Smith) Miller. He is also predeceased by his brother, Robert Miller and sister, Gwendolyn Harreck.

