William J. Miller Jr., 75

FRANKLIN — After a long, valiant fight, William John Miller Jr., 75, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at his son's home, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 23.
He was born on Oct.20, 1947, in York, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William J. Sr. and Gwendolyn Alice (Smith) Miller. He is also predeceased by his brother, Robert Miller and sister, Gwendolyn Harreck.
Bill graduated from Plymouth State College (now P.S.U.), and continued his education by obtaining various degrees, culminating in the receipt of his doctorate.
A lifetime of coaching high school, college, professional soccer and basketball teams including N.H.T.I. (eight national championships appearances), Campbell High School State Soccer Champions ('18, '19), Fitchburg State College (now F.S.U.), where he won the National Coach of the Year Award, Weare, Somersworth, Franklin and the New Hampshire Thunderloons. Bill also ran summer soccer camps at Brewster Academy for over two decades.
Bill enjoyed painting, flying, golf, traveling, cars and Thanksgiving. He had a lengthy teaching career and professorship at several universities, and colleges including Lakes Region Community College, Nathaniel Hawthorne College and Daniel Webster College.
His family includes son Jonathan Miller and Lena; daughter, Jennifer Swabowicz; sons, Aaron Miller and Val, and Zachary and Victoria Miller; daughters, Ariel Miller and Alia Miller; his longtime friend and companion, Patricia; his adored grandchildren, Marquez, Terrence, Gretchen and Wolfgang. He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his family, as well as many close friends across the world, inspired by Bill, who shared a devotion for similar interests, education and athletics.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton. A graveside service will follow at Park Cemetery, 414 West Main St., in Tilton. The celebration of life will be immediately after.
