William J. Cobham

William J. Cobham 

MOULTONBOROUGH — William J. Cobham "Bill", 86, of Punta Gorda, Florida and Moultonborough, passed away in St. Cabrini nursing home in Dobbs Ferry, New York, on Feb. 3.

Bill was born in Jamaica, New York, on Nov, 27, 1936, the only child of Florence and William Cobham. After graduating from high school in Laurelton, New Yorkk, Bill followed in his father’s and uncle’s footsteps before him and began a proud career in banking that spanned 25-plus years. His early days were spent working for the Bowery Savings Bank on the lower east side of New York City NYC, and later a beloved branch manager for Sunrise Federal Savings in Deer Park, New York. Bill was very well regarded by his managers and his customers alike.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.