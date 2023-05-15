MOULTONBOROUGH — William J. Cobham "Bill", 86, of Punta Gorda, Florida and Moultonborough, passed away in St. Cabrini nursing home in Dobbs Ferry, New York, on Feb. 3.
Bill was born in Jamaica, New York, on Nov, 27, 1936, the only child of Florence and William Cobham. After graduating from high school in Laurelton, New Yorkk, Bill followed in his father’s and uncle’s footsteps before him and began a proud career in banking that spanned 25-plus years. His early days were spent working for the Bowery Savings Bank on the lower east side of New York City NYC, and later a beloved branch manager for Sunrise Federal Savings in Deer Park, New York. Bill was very well regarded by his managers and his customers alike.
As a child, Bill vacationed with his parents in the cottages along the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Center Harbor. A lifelong love of the Lakes Region was born from this, and after many years of annual summers spent camping in Moultonborough, in 1980, Bill built a home and relocated with his wife Margie and daughter Lorna, from Long Island, New York to Moultonborough.
Having now left banking in New York, Bill worked in real estate, as both an appraiser and developer, as well as in the marine industry, including years spent as a ship’s officer on the Mount Washington, where he was in all his glory mixing and mingling with his co-workers and new passengers nightly. He was active in the Kiwanis Club in Meredith and then later joined the Masonic order (Ossipee Lodge), as an association he was especially proud of. While he and Margie retired from New Hampshire and relocated to Punta Gorda Isles, Florida, in the mid 1990s, they found their way back to summering on the lake and wintering in Florida in 2013, and continued their snowbird journeys for years, until their health no longer permitted.
Bill was an avid Winnipesaukee boater (a licensed MS captain); an experienced Florida sailor; a loyal to NH mountains’ skier; an animal lover; an avid storyteller; a church elder; a loyal friend; and a man dedicated to his wife, his daughter, and spending as much time as possible doting on his three grandchildren. If you were fortunate enough to know Bill, you know that his personality was large; his laugh booming and infectious; and his ability to tell stories was endlessly entertaining and unparalleled.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Lorna (Mendelson), her husband Scott, and their three children, Eric, Ainsley and Delanie. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Margie) in July 2020.
Private family burial in the Moultonborough Neck cemetery to take place in May.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Cobham family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
