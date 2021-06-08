LACONIA — William J. “Bill” Carter, 101, formerly of Gilford, NH, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia, NH.
Bill was born on September 26, 1919, in Genoa, CO, to Henry T. and Minnie (Moore) Carter, and was raised in Deepwater, MO.
He joined the US Navy during World War II and served from January 23, 1942, to December 12, 1945. Bill was a Pharmacist’s Mate on the USS Relief and the USS Tortuga, assisting with surgery and care of wounded servicemen in the Pacific theater. His name is on the Honor Roll of Charter Members of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, LA.
In December 1944 he married Mary L. Gonyer of Portsmouth, NH. He attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1948 with a BS in Agriculture. They raised six children during his career as a Soils Scientist, and later working for an insurance company, living in NH, MD, KS, and CO. Returning to NH in 1971, he worked for the NH Water Supply and Pollution Control Commission, performing site inspections for subsurface wastewater systems.
Bill loved the outdoors, spending time in the woods, or on various woodworking projects. He was awarded the Boston Post Cane in February 2019 in recognition of his status as Gilford’s oldest resident.
He is survived by his six children, Ann (Jim) Rush, Topeka, KS; Terry (Ronda) Carter, Odessa, MO; Mary Ellen (Mark) Richardson, Gilford, NH; Kathleen Carter, Concord, NH; Lisa Carter (Steve) Smith, Sanbornton, NH; and Thea (Mike) Fogarty, Laconia, NH; one brother, James (Betty) Carter, Topeka, KS; six grandchildren, and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2019; an infant son, James; and by his siblings, Harry, Steve, Dorothy, and Pauline.
Bill’s family wishes to thank the staff at BCNH for the wonderful, compassionate care Bill received during the past two years.
Honoring Bill’s request, private family services are being planned, with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
