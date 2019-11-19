GILFORD — William “Bill” Irving Gray, 75, of Morrill Street, a longtime resident of the Lakes Region, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, at Epsom Manor.
Bill was born on June 15, 1944, in Laconia, son of the late Richard and Sylvia Bell (Burnham) Gray. Bill, as he was well-known, was the youngest of eight children, including a brother and seven sisters, three of whom have survived him.
Bill served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era while stationed in Korea on the DMZ. He spent three years in the military and attained the rank of SP4.
Bill was employed by the Laconia Housing Authority in building and ground maintenance. He even spent some time doing odd jobs in and around the area as Bill’s Handyman Service. He was very talented in home repairs. He also worked as a foreign auto mechanic for several years and was a truck driver and payloader operator prior to retiring in 2006.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working with wood. He gained quite a reputation for making pine needle baskets and gave them out generously, mostly to caregivers and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jean Flagg Gray; a son, Troy Andrew Gray, his wife, and their son of Easthampton, Massachusetts; Jean’s children, Michael Richard of Strafford, Tricia Sweeney of Winchendon, Massachusetts, and Kenneth Richard of Rochester; grandchildren Erica Brackenbury, John Sweeney, and Kenneth Michael Richard; and great-grandchildren Ida Louise and Walter. Bill and his wife loved and enjoyed their recently departed dog, Shiloh, and spending time with family.
There will be no calling hours.
A Committal Service with full military honors will take place on Friday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m., in the chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donation may be made to the Gilford Fire Department, 39 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
