LACONIA — William "Bill" Hurst Jr., 52, of Court Street died at home of natural causes on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Bill was born on Aug. 14, 1966, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of William Hurst Sr. and Shelia (Bates) Hurst.
Bill worked for GMI Paving for 13 years.
Bill is survived by his parents; a son, William Nedeau, of Laconia; a brother, James Hurst, of Laconia; two nieces; and many family members and friends.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
