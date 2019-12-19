BELMONT — William “Winnisquam Bill” Hildreth Jr., 65, of Union Road, died on Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.
Bill grew up in Westford, Massachusetts, and resided in Manchester for a period of time, but considered Belmont his home.
Bill was born on Feb. 16, 1954, in Ayer, Massachusetts, the son of William Hildreth Sr. and Arline (Cote) Lavigne.
Bill proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. Following his military service, he went on to work in construction.
Bill always had a love for the great outdoors. His favorite things to do were kayaking, camping, and riding his Harley and ice fishing on Lake Winnisquam.
Bill is survived by his mother, Arline Lavigne, and her husband, Richard; his son, William Hildreth III; his brother, John Johnson; and two sisters, Cheri Driscoll and Missy Cataldo; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his father, William Hildreth Sr., and his sister, Kathleen Weldon.
Although there will be no calling hours, you are welcome to attend the graveside service with military honors that will take place on Monday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.