SANBORNTON — William “Bill” Herbert Barbour, 71, of Sanbornton, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. Bill had fought a hard fight over the last 2 years, after enduring a lower lobectomy and radiation treatment for lung cancer. After radiation, Bill endured major scarring of his lungs and succumbed to pneumonia in his final days. He is now in the arms of Jesus with no suffering, joined with his father, William Barbour Sr.
Bill was born in Nashua on March 11, 1948.
In March 1965, Bill joined the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge in March 1971. He was stationed on the USS Shenandoah in Norfolk, Virginia.
He married at a young age to Linda Foster and was blessed with three healthy children, John, Ron, and Dawn.
Bill followed in his father’s footsteps, driving tractor-trailers for 41 years. He began employment with Blue Line Express, then ventured to Wang Laboratories, Overnight Trucking, and finally retired from UPS Freight in 2010. Bill received an award for 3 Million Miles without an accident or violations prior to retirement.
Bill is known to many as a man of his word, hard-working, and after retiring, followed again in the footsteps of his beloved father as one who stood out from the crowd with his humor, bringing smiles to those caring for him.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Barbour, sons John William Barbour of Sanbornton and Ronnie Lee Barbour of Claremont, and daughter Dawn Marie Longval of Sanbornton. Bill is also survived by his mother, Charlotte Barbour, of Titusville, Florida, and sisters Debbie Baumgartner of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Sally Schofield of Titusville, Florida. Bill will be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren, Hailey and Bryce Barbour of Sanbornton, Ella Williams of Claremont, and Samantha, Noah, Caleb, Hannah, Grace, and Joy Longval of Sanbornton.
There will be a Memorial Service at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., Laconia, on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow until 4 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
