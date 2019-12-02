LACONIA — William “Hall” Watt III, 66, of Hyatt Lane, died on Nov. 27, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Hall was born on Dec. 8, 1952, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of William H. Watt Jr. and Rita (Bachand) Watt. Hall worked for his family business, Watt Trucking, which was started by his grandfather in the 1920s.
Hall is survived his wife of 28 years, Nancy (Kendall) Watt; two sons, William H. Watt IV and his wife, Angie, and Jeffrey Watt and his partner, Kate Gentes; his step-daughter, Caddie Lewis Frazzetta, and her husband, Joseph; his step-son, Joshua Lewis; grandchildren Jasmyn, Charlotte, William H. Watt V, Tristan, Finn, and Oliver; and his brother, Wayne Watt.
Hall was predeceased by his parents.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Hall’s name be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbean.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.