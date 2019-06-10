GILMANTON — William "Bill" George Malburne, 56, of Gilmanton, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born on April 22, 1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the son of Freeman and Barbara (Holgate) Malburne. He grew up in Dracut, Massachusetts.
He proudly served in the United States Army, was a skilled carpenter, a firefighter and EMT. He was currently employed at Irving Oil in Concord.
Bill was dedicated to his family. He was an amazing and loving husband and a proud and very involved father. He recently became a grandfather to a "perfect" granddaughter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends camping, hunting, hiking and many outdoor activities including Tough Mudder. Bill could fix just about anything and enjoyed the challenge.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lisa Malburne; daughter Rebecca Malburne; sons Derek and Jacob Malburne; brothers Lewis and David Malburne; sister Nancy Receputo; loving father and mother-in-law; brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Malburne.
Bill was one of a kind. He was loved and will be missed by many.
His family invites you to join them at a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 15, 3-6 p.m., at Alan's of Boscawen Restaurant, 133 Main St., Boscawen.
