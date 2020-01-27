BELMONT — William George Fowle, 75, of Belmont, passed away at home on Jan. 22, 2020.
He was born in Laconia on Jan. 5, 1945, the son of Herbert L. and Ruth J. (Teel) Fowle. He attended school in Laconia.
George worked as a foreman for Asplundh Tree Service for over 24 years. He lived in Tilton for a number of years, moving to Belmont 10 years ago.
George was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Pat Barney.
His family includes his wife of 20 years, Deanna L. (Glover) Fowle of Belmont; step-daughter Stephenie Cebollero of Florida; step-son Jesse McKenzie Jr. of Wyoming; step-grandchildren Caitlyn and Emily Ross of Florida; brother Durward Fowle and his wife, Dotty, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts; sister Marilyn Terry and her husband, Cleveland, of Oxford, Alabama; and nieces and nephews.
According to George’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in George’s memory may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
