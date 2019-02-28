LACONIA — William "Bill" G. Ekberg, 84, a resident of the Taylor Community, died on Feb. 17, 2019, in Seneca, South Carolina, with his family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1934, in New York City, New York, the son of the late August and Julia (Schmidt) Ekberg. Bill was a graduate of Pearl River High School in Pearl River, New York, Class of 1952.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving as an Interior Communications Electrician with Fireman Rating.
He worked with Bell Telephone for 37 years as a cable splicer, a lineman, an installer, a repairman, and a toll transmission test man. He worked in Rochelle Park and Westwood, New Jersey, and Laconia, Franklin, Concord, and Manchester, New Hampshire, until his retirement in 1989. He attended more than 25 Bell Company-sponsored schools over the years with the company.
Bill lived in Westwood, New Jersey, prior to moving to Belmont, New Hampshire, in 1969. In 2012, he relocated to the Taylor Community in Laconia.
He and his wife, Audrey, spent many years wintering in Mims, Florida. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a member of the Den Brae Golf Club in Sanbornton, where he played golf with his family and friends and took special care of the flowers.
He was a member of the Local Union 827 IBEW in New Jersey, and charter member and past president of the Local 2330 IBEW in New Hampshire.
He was a Free Mason and raised in Kearsarge Lodge 81, F&AM, of Andover on Jan. 11, 1985, now Union Lodge 79, F&AM, of Bristol. He was a former member of Meridian Lodge, 60, F&AM, in Franklin, where he received the Major General John Sullivan Award in Bronze, serving as various chairs and several terms as Master of Kearsarge and Meridian lodges. He recently joined Mount Lebanon Lodge 32, F&AM, in Laconia.
Bill was a member of the Pemigewasset Rod and Gun Club in Andover and was a charter member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Laconia.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Anna (Hauck) Ekberg, on Jan. 17, 2014.
His family includes sons Karl W. and his companion, Karen, of Mount Rest, South Carolina, and Mark C. and his wife, Laurie, of Belmont; daughter Kristina Lynn Hall and her husband, Todd, of Central, South Carolina; grandchildren Alyssa Calvin and Joshua Guptill, and Charlotte and Georgia Ekberg; great-grandchildren Evelyn Elizabeth and Elijah Edward Calvin; and sister Wanda Lydecker of New Smyrna, Florida.
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) Tilton. There will be a Masonic service during the calling hours.
Committal prayers and military honors will be on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery Chapel in Boscawen.
Donations in memory of Bill may be made to any area Masonic Lodge charity.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
