WARREN — William G. Cote, 69, of Warren, died on May 12, 2019, at his home, after a period of failing health.
Born in Plymouth on Nov. 11, 1949, he was the son of David L. and Ethel P. (Joyce) Cote Lacourse.
Bill grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1968. He was a resident of Dorchester and Rumney for many years and has spent over 10 years in Warren.
Bill worked, for over 30 years, for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation as a supervisor in the Bridge Maintenance Division, until his retirement. During his retirement, he worked, for over 10 years, at Speare Memorial Hospital, in Plymouth, in the housekeeping department.
Bill loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and cook. He was a member of the national Rifle Association. Bill had also served in the NH National Guard.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; brothers Philip, John, and Gary; sister Georgia Comeau; and his stepfather, George Lacourse, and stepbrothers, Robert and George Lacourse. He was also predeceased by his long-time companion, Carol A. (Wright) Hamel.
Bill is survived by his children, William A. Cote, Jeremy J. Cote, and Katy L. Cote, all of Plymouth; brother Richard Cote of Plymouth; sisters Marie Cormiea of Rumney, Judy Robb of Plymouth, and Betsy Emery of Charleston, South Carolina; stepsister Linda Brooker of Charlestown, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Friday, May 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be a graveside service in the Riverside Cemetery, Old Airport Road, Lincoln, on Saturday, May 18, at noon.
Memorial Donations may be made to Pemi-Baker Home Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point, Plymouth, NH. 03246.
To sign Bill’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
