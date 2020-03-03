TILTON — William “Bill” Franklyn Bertholdt, 81, passed away at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home on Feb. 25, 2020.
Bill, often known as “Bear” or “Sheriff,” was born in California to Rella Mae and Commander (USN) Herbert William Bertholdt.
Bill moved into the Veterans’ Home in 2014. He became president of the Resident’s Council in 2015, which he proudly served until his death.
Bill joined the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. His last duty station was Pease Air Force Base.
He was a quality assurance engineer at Raytheon, Sanders, and BAE. While working for Sanders, Bill had the opportunity to work in Berlin, Germany, at Tempelhof, where he developed an enthusiasm for German antiquities. He was also a reserve deputy sheriff for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.
Bill had many interests. He was an avid CB radio enthusiast and was active in the Southern New Hampshire CB jamboree committee. He enjoyed roller skating and taking pictures. He was also a talented bongo and ukulele player.
Besides his family, Bill’s great loves were the United States military and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was a vocal supporter of implementing a speed limit on the lake.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Paula (Bozek); his four children, Paul Bertholdt and his wife, Ann, Rella Bartlett and her husband, Billy, Susan Lee and her husband, Dwayne, and William Bertholdt; and his grandchildren, Tiffiany (Bartlett) Cook, William Bartlett, Jason Bertholdt and his wife, Gabrielle, Angela Schools, Derek Lee, and Carter Lee. Bill was blessed with five precious great-granddaughters.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, April 7, at 1 p.m. at the N.H. Veterans’ Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Bill’s honor may be made to the N.H. Veterans’ Home, c/o Resident Fund, 139 Winter St, Tilton, NH, 03276; or the Diabetes Association, 154 Lions Camp Pride Way, New Durham, NH 03855.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
