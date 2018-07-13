MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — William K. Faulkner, a longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away peacefully at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at age 70, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born on Nov. 14, 1947, in Melrose, a few minutes after the birth of his twin sister Janet, surprising his parents. He was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School in 1965. He earned an associate’s degree from Salem State College.
Many of his early summers were spent in New Hampshire at a cottage on Bear Island in Lake Winnipesaukee where he developed his love of nature and the Lakes Region.
In Marblehead, where he resided for more than 40 years, he became well-known for his office-cleaning and window-washing business. Also known as “Phoole,” he was an avid recycler through his business and was cited by the Board of Health for his efforts. He also committed what he called “random acts of kindness” through his business, helping elderly residents with their home maintenance for no cost.
He achieved fame in the local newspaper for his lavish “Oscar Night Parties” but his proudest achievement was his ownership of a cottage and island on Lake Winnipesaukee where he spent many happy years entertaining his friends or sitting at his favorite place on the island, “Race Point,” listening to the Red Sox, watching NASCAR on TV and observing the Loons nest and raise their young in the nearby sanctuary. Helen Island (his island) was his true love.
Bill loved life and found comfort during his last illness in the loving care of his large circle friends, both in Marblehead and the Lakes Region. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth I. Faulkner and Edith (Johnson) Faulkner, as well as his favorite aunt, Alice Johnson.
He is survived by his sisters, Jean Dougan and her husband, Clint, of New Hampton, New Hampshire, and Janet Chapman and her husband, Harry, of Sausalito, California, as well as his niece and nephews, Tom Dougan of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Kathy Cort of Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Harrison Chapman and Cole Chapman of California. He is also survived by his grandniece, Josie Cort, and grandnephews Jack and Sam Dougan and Andy Cort and close friend Patti Roworth of Ipswich.
Ceremonies in remembrance of Bill will be held at a future date on Helen Island and in Marblehead. For directions, online tribute, or to express condolences, visit RobinsonFunera1Home.com.
