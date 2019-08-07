MEREDITH — William "Bill" Edward Hoagland, 83, formerly of Meredith, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2019.
Bill was born on July 13, 1936, to Arthur and Genevieve Hoagland (Klink), the second of three children. He grew up in Cranford, New Jersey, attending high school and Union College there.
After graduating from high school in 1954, he served in the United States Army, first on active duty, then in the reserves until 1962. In the midst of that, he made his way to the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, which sparked a lifelong love for its iconic football team.
Back in New Jersey, he met New Hampshire native Priscilla Weeks and the couple married in January 1959. She was the love of his life. They started their family in New Jersey and, after the birth of their third child, they moved to New Hampshire, settling in Meredith in 1972, where Bill spent the next two years building his family’s home.
Aside from his reputation for being a hard worker, a devoted husband and possessing a fastidious attention to detail, Bill was also a man of varied interests. Along with his well-known obsession with the Notre Dame football team, he was an avid Patriots fan. He was also an accomplished pilot and boater, his children and granddaughter having fond memories of flying with him in his plane and boating on Squam Lake. In addition, Bill was quite the American history buff and could often be found exploring all manner of local museums during the last years of his life.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Patricia Hoagland of Tuftonboro; two sons, Arthur of Tampa, Florida, and William of St. Petersburg, Florida; his sister, Annette Tyson of Fort Worth, Texas; his granddaughter, Cassey Greene, and great-grandson Dresden Greene of Warner; as well as four nephews, Robert, William, Scott and Nicholas.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Priscilla, and his brother, Arthur.
A graveside service will be at the family’s convenience.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.