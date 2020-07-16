LACONIA — William "Bill" E. Derrick, 69, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Lakes Region General Hospital after a sudden illness, with family members by his side.
Bill was born on July 29, 1950, in Laconia, NH, to Raymond and Louise (Turcotte) Derrick at Laconia Hospital.
Bill was a simple man with childlike faith. He was like a big teddy bear who was kind and gentle to all. Bill loved to walk, he liked to draw bouquet of flowers for his sister's birthdays and friends at church and also to nurses at his doctor's appointments.
Bill's real love in life was his brothers and sisters and his church family at the Lake Region Vineyard Church and serving his Lord at the Lakes Region Vineyard Church Food Pantry.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Bill is survived by his brother, Raymond Derrick and his wife, Debbie; four sisters, Virginia Bombard, Sharon Derrick, Regina Langlitz and Cheryl Hayes, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Derrick.
There will be no calling hours.
A Private Graveside Service celebrating Bill's life will be held in Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia, NH.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Bill's memory to the Lakes Region Vineyard Food Pantry, 175 Mechanic Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
