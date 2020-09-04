MANCHESTER — William Eugene Bohaker, 69, of Manchester, died on August 25, 2020. He died peacefully at his residence in Harbor Homes in Manchester, NH after a brief illness. He was born in Laconia, NH.
He had been employed by Harbor Homes as a Senior Resident since 2011. William was a veteran of the Army, 11 Bravo Infantry. He was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed playing darts, and going fishing.
He is predeceased by his mother, Amy Bohaker; father, Fred Bohaker; brothers, Larry Hamel, Fred Bohaker; sister, Amy Bohaker, and Cecelia and Charles Stokes. He is survived by his beloved dog, Lily; sons, Benjamin Bohaker and wife Tasha of Center Barnstead; Cliffton Bohaker of TX. Siblings, Stanely Hamel of AL; Rose DeFalco of MA; Roger Gagon; Valerie Ulrich of FL; Amber Flanders and husband, Ward, of Laconia, NH; Cherie Braley of Northfield NH; Tracy Bohaker of WA; Sandra Allard of Milford NH; April Bohaker of Nashua NH; Helen Brown of Belmont, NH; Joe Stokes of Fl; Darlene Young of Vt; David Stokes of Laconia NH; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
A Private service for family members will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harbor Homes, 77 Northeastern Blvd, Nashua, NH 03062
